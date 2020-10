Also available on the nbc app

Noel Miller liked it so he put a ring on it! The YouTube star took to Instagram to reveal that he proposed to his girlfriend Aleena and she said yes! “My love and support since day one, I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I love you,” the caption reads. Aleena also shared a couple snaps on Instagram with her man where she shows off her massive ring. “Worth the wait, I love you,” she wrote.

