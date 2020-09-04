Also available on the nbc app

Popular YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has sadly passed away at the age of 26. The news of the social media personality's death was announced via his official Facebook account on Sept. 4 — just weeks before his 27th birthday. "It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the statement read. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time." The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

