Grace Helbig has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The YouTube personality shared the news in a video posted to her channel on Monday, telling fans that doctors told her a month ago that she had triple-positive breast cancer. "They have said that it is super treatable, it is highly beatable. We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good," she said. I'm going to fight this little b**** of a thing in my left breast as best and as strongly and as gracefully as I can, pun intended," Grace added.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight