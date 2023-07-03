Main Content

YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'It's Very Surreal'

CLIP07/03/23

Grace Helbig has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The YouTube personality shared the news in a video posted to her channel on Monday, telling fans that doctors told her a month ago that she had triple-positive breast cancer. "They have said that it is super treatable, it is highly beatable. We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good," she said. I'm going to fight this little b**** of a thing in my left breast as best and as strongly and as gracefully as I can, pun intended," Grace added.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Grace Helbig, Youtube, cancer, Diagnosis, internet, celebrity, entertainment news, health, breast cancer
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.