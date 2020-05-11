Also available on the NBC app

YouTuber Corey La Barrie died in an alleged drunk-driving accident in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 10, the day of his 25th birthday. His brother, Jarrad confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday, claiming the driver was drunk and writing, "This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time, or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving..." Corey's mother Lissa also confirmed the death of her son and she too claimed the driver was drunk in an Instagram post.

