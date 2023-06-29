Main Content

YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Denies Grooming Allegations With Ukelele Song

Colleen Ballinger has issued a musical response after facing backlash amid allegations she engaged in inappropriate and exploitative personal relationships with underage fans. The YouTube star, who is also known by her comedic alter ego Miranda Sings, addressed the public in a new video on Wednesday amid growing fan claims criticizing the way she engaged with them when they were teens. In the ten-minute video, Ballinger plays a ukulele and sings about the allegations, which she characterized as a "toxic gossip train" in the song's chorus. She went on to share her take on some of the allegations, singing, "Many years ago, I used to message my fans, but not in a creepy way like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way, where I was just trying to be besties with everybody." Ballinger later added in part, “I’m not a groomer. I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans. And I’m not a predator.”

