YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Jeff are expecting another child together! The happy news comes just months after the couple tragically lost their 3-month-old son Crew last Christmas when the infant was found unresponsive after taking a nap. The newest baby adds one more to the couple’s growing brood—Brittani and Jeff share sons Cooper and Cash, while Jeff has daughter Sydney from a previous relationship and Brittani has son Carter from a prior marriage.

