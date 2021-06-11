Main Content

YouTube Star Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir Dies After Open Heart Surgery at 17

17-year-old YouTube star Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir died on Thursday after a seven-hour heart procedure. His sister confirmed the news on his Twitter. “Heaven gained another angel,” she wrote. The teen, who was diagnosed with heart failure, shared his journey on social media with his thousands of followers, and opened up about needing a lifesaving heart transplant. After the risky surgery, his family confirmed his heart was too weak and he passed away on June 10th, 2021.

