‘Young Rock’s’ Uli Latukefu On Embodying Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock’ Persona For WWE

CLIP12/12/22

Fans are now seeing Dwayne Johnson transform into “The Rock” on his show “Young Rock.” Uli Latukefu plays the former professional wrestler and is telling Access Hollywood about what it was like shooting the scene where the movie star decides to take on his new WWE persona. Uli also tells Access how he prepares to physically portray the “Black Adam” star. “Young Rock” airs on NBC Fridays at 8:30/7:30c.

Tags: Young Rock, nbc, peacock, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, uli latukefu
