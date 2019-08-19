Young Doctor On Vacation With Fiancée Falls To His Death While Taking Photo Of Cliff

Also available on the NBC app

Daniel Sirovich, 34, was taking a vacation with his fiancée before moving to Boston to pursue his dream job as a doctor at an Intensive Care Unit in Boston when he tragically died. Daniel was trying to take a photo near a cliff in Ibiza when he slipped and fell 82-feet to his death, his mom tells NJ.com. Friends are raising money for the family to help cover the expenses of bringing his body back home and for funeral costs.

