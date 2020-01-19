'You' Star James Scully Does His Best Creepy Joe Face And Reacts To Forty's 'Fitting' Fate

Also available on the NBC app

Spoiler alert! James Scully would be down to appear in "You" Season 3 even though it would definitely take some creative storytelling. The actor tells Access Hollywood at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party in West Hollywood that despite the "fitting" Season 2 fate of his fan favorite character, Forty Quinn, he would be "delighted" to continue the role if it were possible. James also demonstrates his best creepy Joe Goldberg impression and explains why playing Forty was like "wish fulfillment" for him.

