A rideshare mishap brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together but as they fall in love and plan for marriage, their relationship is tested by their families. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy join the comedy's all-star cast for this modern love story. "Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships," Netflix said of the film which hits the streaming service on Jan. 27.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight