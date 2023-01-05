Main Content

‘You People’ Netflix Trailer Stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, & Jonah Hill

CLIP01/05/23

A rideshare mishap brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together but as they fall in love and plan for marriage, their relationship is tested by their families. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy join the comedy's all-star cast for this modern love story. "Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships," Netflix said of the film which hits the streaming service on Jan. 27.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis dreyfus, Jonah Hill, you people, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.