Yolanda Hadid Unveils The Identity Of Her Mystery Boyfriend Of 8 Months

Also available on the NBC app

Yolanda Hadid is going public with her relationship! One day after the former Bravo star was photographed on a stroll through New York City with a mystery man on her arm, she unveiled his identity on Instagram. Her romantic post, which quoted lyrics from Rascal Flatts' "God Bless the Broken Road," revealed that her beau of eight months is businessman Joey Jingoli. Yolanda appeared to have teased her relationship with Joey multiple times this year. Over the past six months, the Dutch beauty shared three Instagram photos of bouquets of flowers she'd received from an anonymous suitor.

Appearing: