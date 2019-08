Also available on the NBC app

Yolanda Hadid is "finally" back to her natural self! The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star proudly announced that she's "living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox" and "all the bulls***" she thought she needed to keep up with societal beauty standards. See the lingerie-clad Instagram selfie the 55-year-old took to go along with her big announcement.

