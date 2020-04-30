Also available on the NBC app

Yolanda Hadid can't wait to be a grandma! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum just confirmed that her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. "Of course we are so excited," the 56-year-old star told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard. "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

