Gone, but not forgotten. Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a showstopping performance of her iconic hit "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The Queen of Soul would have likely been proud of the trio, but some on social media wished the performance could have featured more than just one song.

