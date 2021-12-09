Also available on the nbc app

Yola just scored two Grammy nominations for her album "Stand For Myself" and her song "Diamond Studded Shoes," and she's also joining Chris Stapleton on his current tour. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles chatted with the multi-talented artist about her musical journey and inspirations, her family's initial reaction to her singing dreams and the "epiphany" she had after surviving a house fire.

