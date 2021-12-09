Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating 'Too Hot To Handle' Star Harry Jowsey
CLIP 02/03/22
Yola just scored two Grammy nominations for her album "Stand For Myself" and her song "Diamond Studded Shoes," and she's also joining Chris Stapleton on his current tour. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles chatted with the multi-talented artist about her musical journey and inspirations, her family's initial reaction to her singing dreams and the "epiphany" she had after surviving a house fire.