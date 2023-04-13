Main Content

'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm Real-Life Romance: 'I Love You, Cowboy'

CLIP04/13/23

"Yellowstone's" Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have love for each other on and off screen! The co-stars – who play love interests Walker and Laramie on the hit series – surprised fans by confirming their real-life romance on Instagram on Wednesday. Ryan shared a photo of them locking lips in front of a blazing bonfire as they matched in baseball caps, camouflage coats and jeans. He captioned the shot, "More than a spark." Hassie shared a sweet response in the comments of his post, writing, "I love you, cowboy."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: yellowstone, TV, celebrity, Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.