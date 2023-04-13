"Yellowstone's" Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have love for each other on and off screen! The co-stars – who play love interests Walker and Laramie on the hit series – surprised fans by confirming their real-life romance on Instagram on Wednesday. Ryan shared a photo of them locking lips in front of a blazing bonfire as they matched in baseball caps, camouflage coats and jeans. He captioned the shot, "More than a spark." Hassie shared a sweet response in the comments of his post, writing, "I love you, cowboy."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight