Also available on the nbc app

The cast of 'Yellowstone' is opening up about their special bond as they celebrate the show's success. The stars of the hit series joined Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards and revealed how they all grew so close. "We all got to live in Montana together and make bonfires and actually like hang out and live that life…do cowboy camp," Hassie Harrison said. Jennifer Landon, Piper Perabo, Brecken Merrill, Ian Bohen and Kelsey Asbille dish more!

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution