Yara Shahidi is using her voice to invoke change within her generation. The "Grown-ish" actress chatted exclusively with Access while attending a luncheon honoring amazing girl heroes, including herself. The 18-year-old star revealed she is using her platform advocate for change in the U.S. government. Plus, she dishes on the upcoming season of her hit coming-of-age sitcom!

