Yara Shahidi is all grown up! The "grown-ish" star shares with Access Daily's Scott Evans what's in store for Season 3 of her Freeform hit and why it's about more than just the college experience. The actress also dishes on the opportunity to play Tinkerbell in the upcoming live-action "Peter Pan" remake and the loving fan response she's gotten so far. And, Yara reveals how she wants to celebrate her 21st birthday in February. "grown-ish" airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Freeform.

