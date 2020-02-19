Also available on the NBC app

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The athlete has asked a judge to keep a fan named Gina Devasahayam, who calls herself his future wife, away from his family. In his request for an order of protection obtained by All Access, the married father of two claimed that Devasahayam "has repeatedly stalked, harassed and menaced my family and me." Devasahayam has not been charged with any crime. She denies to Access that she's an obsessed fan. She also told Access in part that she has "an authentic romance" with Brett.

