'X Factor' Star Freddie Combs Dead At 49 After Suffering From Kidney Failure

"X Factor" fan favorite Freddie Combs has died. The singer and minister passed away on Sept. 10 after a brief illness, according to an online obituary. He was 49. Freddie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kay, who confirmed his passing to TMZ, telling the outlet that he was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death in a Florida hospital and adding that he suffered from kidney failure.

