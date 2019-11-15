Wynonna Judd's Daughter Released From Prison 6 Years Early On Parole

Also available on the NBC app

Wynonna Judd's daughter is no longer behind bars. Grace Pauline Kelley was released from prison six years early on Nov. 8 after being granted parole, the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed to Access Hollywood. Online records show that the 23-year-old's sentence is scheduled to officially end in 2024. Kelley was arrested on drug charges in 2015 and pleaded guilty the following year to manufacturing and selling meth. She was sentenced to eight years in June 2018 after violating her probation the previous fall upon leaving a court-ordered treatment program, Access confirmed at the time.

