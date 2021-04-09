Also available on the nbc app

Bianca Belair is ready to lay the smackdown! The WWE superstar joins Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and his children, Dominic and Gia, to dish on her anticipated WrestleMania 37 appearance. Bianca also answers Dominic and Gia’s questions about finding success in the ring and what her career goals were as a kid. Bianca also delivers a fierce message for her rival, Sasha Banks and admits it was love at first sight for her and husband Montez Ford. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium and will stream live on Peacock.

