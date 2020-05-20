Also available on the nbc app

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at 39. The athlete’s body was discovered on Venice Beach on May 20, 2020, police told NBC News. A person at the beach discovered the body on the shoreline at 1:25 AM, per the Los Angeles Police Department. The news comes after he and his son were reportedly pulled into strong riptide currents while out swimming this weekend. His son was rescued by a lifeguard who revealed that Gaspard’s last wishes were for the safety of his son.

Appearing: