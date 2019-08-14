Access
Would Nikki Bella Ever Double Date With Ex John Cena?

CLIP08/14/19
Is Nikki Bella ready to double date with ex-fiancé John Cena? Not so fast? The former WWE superstar explained on "The Bellas Podcast" why the idea goes way beyond just being on good terms with a former flame. Nikki said that it's "nothing against" John or any past boyfriend, but some boundaries are just meant to be kept! But, what does she think of twin sister Bella tagging along with John and his new ladylove?

Tags: Access, entertainment, celebrities, nikki bella, brie bella, john cena, artem chigvintsev, relationships, celebrity couples
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
