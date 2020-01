Also available on the NBC app

Mark Wahlberg sure does love the New England Patriots! The A-lister stopped by the new Access Daily to dish about all things from parenting to his extremely deep love for the Patriots. While playing a cheeky game with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, Mark hilariously reveals if he would choose Tom Brady over his four kids. You can catch the full interview with Mark when Access Daily debuts on Sept. 9.

Appearing: