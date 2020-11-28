Also available on the nbc app

Candace Cameron Bure joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” to open up about her upcoming “Wizard of Oz” inspired Hallmark Christmas movie, “If I Only Had Christmas.” After freaking out over her “Full House” costar Bob Saget’s run on “The Masked Singer,” Candace revealed if she would ever join the singing competition show. “Singing is not my favorite thing but I could just go for it, who knows,” Candace said. “I don’t mind embarrassing myself at all, I just so wish I could go on and be great so I don’t want to go on and be mediocre.” She also opened up about her third children’s book, “Candace’s Playful Puppy.” “If I Only Had Christmas” airs Sunday, November 29th on the Hallmark channel.

