'World Of Dance' Winners The Lab Perform On Access Live!

"World of Dance" Season 2 champs The Lab come to Access Live to give a special performance and interview fresh off their big win!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, world of dance contestants the lab, world of dance and the lab, access live, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, world of dance the lab performance, entertainment, world of dance the lab 2018, world of dance the lab, al, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, nbc, reality tv, entertainment news, world of dance winners, the lab world of dance, world of dance 2018
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.