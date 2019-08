Also available on the NBC app

Director Patty Jenkins chats with Access at the Hollywood premiere of her new show "I Am The Night" about bringing this "stunning" story, inspired by the mystery of the Black Dahlia murder, to life. She also gushes about reuniting with "Wonder Woman" actor Chris Pine, who starred in and also executive produced the limited series. "I Am The Night" premieres Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

