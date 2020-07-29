Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Woman's Life-Threatening Health Scare Sparks 200-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

CLIP07/28/20
Also available on the nbc app

Twenty nine-year-old Christa Sierra lost 200 pounds after embarking on an inspiring journey to prioritize her health. Her transformation started when she hit nearly 400 pounds and almost died after being diagnosed with MRSA and diabetes. Now a personal trainer, Christa is inspiring others to transform their lives, including her own family. She tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles her story.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Christa Sierra, health, fitness, Diet, weight loss, wellness, Inspirational, Human Interest, interview
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.