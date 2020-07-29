Jim Bob Duggar Announces Run For Arkansas State Senate & Son-In-Law Derick Dillard Reacts
CLIP 10/29/21
Main Content
Twenty nine-year-old Christa Sierra lost 200 pounds after embarking on an inspiring journey to prioritize her health. Her transformation started when she hit nearly 400 pounds and almost died after being diagnosed with MRSA and diabetes. Now a personal trainer, Christa is inspiring others to transform their lives, including her own family. She tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles her story.