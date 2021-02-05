Main Content

Woman Writes More Than 10,000 Letters To Veterans & Essential Workers

CLIP02/05/21

Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating Natalie Reilly, who is a huge believer in the power of writing. She has written more than 10,000 letters to lift the spirits of veterans, police officers, and essential workers. Kelly chats with Natalie and meets JD, a veteran who got emotional after finding a letter from Natalie on his car window. Her story is a testament to how writing can change people's lives. Get inspired by Natalie—try writing a letter as a simple act of kindness.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.