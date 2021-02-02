Chanell Hale is the founder of Feed the Kiddos, an initiative aimed at providing gourmet-style meals to children in the South Side Chicago area. After realizing the number of children who would be left without meals due to Chicago schools closing during the pandemic, she stepped up and reached out to her community for help. She immediately received donations, volunteers, and access to a kitchen space where she made 2,500 meals over the summer. Kelly applauds Channell's work, and Pilot Pens awards her $1,000.

