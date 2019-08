Also available on the NBC app

Tom Holland's spidey sense kicked into gear when a fan needed it the most. Cassidy Ariel opened up to Access' Scott Evans about the heartwarming way the "Spiderman: Far From Home" star stood up for her when she recently found herself being pushed by a crowd of autograph-hungry fans. Find out how Tom came to Cassidy's rescue, and hear her sweet message to the real-life superhero now.

