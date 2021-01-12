Main Content

Woman Raps About Math Formulas To Help Students

CLIP01/11/21

Kelly is blown away by the story of a young woman who accidentally became a rocket scientist at NASA. In high school, Dajae Williams received an accidental email letting her know that she had been accepted in to an honors geometry course. Instead of correcting this mistake, she rolled with it and later went on to become a rocket scientist at NASA. She also sticks around to perform a rap she wrote about the order of operations.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.