Kelly is blown away by the story of a young woman who accidentally became a rocket scientist at NASA. In high school, Dajae Williams received an accidental email letting her know that she had been accepted in to an honors geometry course. Instead of correcting this mistake, she rolled with it and later went on to become a rocket scientist at NASA. She also sticks around to perform a rap she wrote about the order of operations.

