Food writer Angela Hansberger left a tiny picnic table outside of her house, and when she came back for it, she found an adorable chipmunk using it as a seat. Angela then decided to create mini-meals for the chipmunk and post the photos to Instagram. After viral success, she took it a step further and designed different restaurant sets to shoutout local businesses struggling during the pandemic and to give the chipmunk a nice change of scenery. Pilot Pens is in full support of Angele's chipmunk restaurant, so they donated $1,000 to help her keep it going.

