Armie Hammer is the subject of explosive new allegations from 24-year-old Effie, who claims she had a romantic relationship with the actor from 2016 to 2020, during which time he allegedly mentally, emotionally and sexually abused her. Effie made an emotional statement detailing her claims during a press conference with her attorney, women's rights advocate Gloria Allred, on March 18. Hammer's attorney claims all of his client's interactions with Effie and any other sexual partners have been completely consensual.

