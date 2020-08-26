Also available on the nbc app

Wolfgang Novogratz left behind a promising career on the court for his Hollywood dreams. The "Feel the Beat" star tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans how he told his parents that he wanted to give up lifelong plans for a basketball career to pursue acting instead. The 23-year-old shares that despite having three new movies out this year, it took 100 auditions to book his first role! Wolfgang also reveals the secret behind his ample arm hair in "Yes, God, Yes" and who he inherited his trademark dimples from! "Yes, God, Yes" is available on digital and VOD now.

Appearing: