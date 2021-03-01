Also available on the nbc app

Witney Carson just revealed that she had Covid-19 when she welcomed her son Leo in early January. "So I've debated sharing this or not... but yes we did have COVID when Leo was born," she revealed during an Instagram Q&A. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro also shared that she and her husband gave the virus to her parents on Christmas Eve, sharing, "We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren’t out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces."

Appearing: