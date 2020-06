Also available on the NBC app

"Us" star Winston Duke opens up to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards about his interactions with the late Kobe Bryant and what the NBA legend meant to the actor. "I always looked up to him," Winston said, "Kobe represented to me what a black man could be" and "how to change and transform throughout your career." Duke admitted that Kobe's death "hit me like a ton of bricks."

