Johnny Depp's ex, Winona Ryder, is standing by his side in the actor's libel suit against The Sun, which accused him of assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard, rages on in a London court. "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen," Ryder said in a statement, per the Press Association.

