Also available on the nbc app

Winnie Harlow is remembering Aaliyah. While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the model got candid about Aaliyah's long lasting legacy 20 years after her tragic death, sharing, "I think Aaliyah had a big impact on not just music but fashion ... she's influenced us all so much and I'm so grateful for her ... cause she lives on today." Winnie also broke down her head turning red carpet look.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution