Wilson Cruz Talks Culber & Stamets' 'Star Trek: Discovery' Relationship & More

Wilson Cruz chats with Access about being able to confirm his character, Dr. Hugh Culber, would return for Season 2 of the CBS All Access original series "Star Trek: Discovery," despite being killed off on the show in Season 1. And, Wilson talks about building Hugh and Lt. Commander Paul Stamets' relationship with fellow "Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp, who he's known for more than 20 years. Plus, as a longtime "Star Trek" franchise fan, how did Wilson react when he found out about the surprise in the final scene of Season 1.

