Wilmer Valderrama’s birthday wishes are coming true! The dad-to-be celebrated his 41st birthday with a sweet photo shoot with his Pregnant Fiancée Amanda Pacheco. “Now this is 41. Thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa... you,” he wrote alongside the series of snaps of the couple posing together and kissing her adorable baby bump. The actor and his model fiancée got engaged back in January 2020 and first announced their exciting baby news last December.

