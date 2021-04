Also available on the nbc app

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco just revealed they have a little girl on the way. The "That '70s Show" alum took to Instagram to reveal the gender of his first kiddo – with a little help from a sky-diver. "Wolf or mermaid? A moment that will live in our hearts, the instant we found out. #itsjustus3now," the 40-year-old captioned the epic gender reveal video.

