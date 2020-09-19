Also available on the nbc app

Newly engaged actor Wilmer Valderrama seems like he may be ready for kids in the future! The actor stopped by Access Daily and told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that he plans on raising his family in the home that he currently shares with fiancé Amanda Pacheco. The "That 70s' Show" star even asked Mario Lopez for some dad advice. The actor also revealed that “NCIS” is back in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

