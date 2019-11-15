Also available on the nbc app

Wilmer Valderrama is having a bromance with Mark Harmon! The actor joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about joining the hit crime show, "NCIS." While talking about the success of the series, Wilmer couldn't help but to praise the amazing team he works with, including his "bestie" Mark. The star also reveals if he's still close with his former "That '70s Show" castmates.

