Willow Smith can no longer whip her hair back and forth! The 19-year-old "Red Table Talk" star had her shaved by musical collaborator Tyler Cole for the conclusion of her art exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Jada Pinkett Smith captured her daughter's hair journey on social media by posting a series of videos on her Instagram Story. "The start of a new beginning," the proud mom wrote. "@WillowSmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!" Willow and Tyler were locked in a glass box for 24 hours to demonstrate the eight emotional stages related to anxiety during a performance art event.

