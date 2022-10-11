Willow Smith is opening up about why she stepped back from being a child star. The 21-year-old "Wait A Minute!" songstress stopped by SiriusXM's "Bevelations" on Friday and she talked about the what the entertainment industry was like as a child. "I saw at a very young age the dark path I could have gone down," she said. Willow also shared how the fear she had when she was a kid in the spotlight was completely different than it is for her now as an adult.

