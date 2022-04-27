Main Content

Willow Smith 'Had To Forgive' Jada Pinkett Smith For Downplaying Her Anxiety Growing Up

Willow Smith is opening up about her anxiety and how her mom Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to it over the years. In a new episode of "Red Table Talk," the singer told guest Ireland Baldwin that growing up, Jada "didn't understand" her anxiety. "She had been through so much stuff that my issues to her kind of felt [smaller]," she said, adding that she forgave her mom after the actress recently told her that she'd realized she'd been facing anxiety herself.

Tags: willow smith, anxiety, Jada Pinkett Smith, mental health, Ireland Baldwin, celebrity, Red Table Talk
